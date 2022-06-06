When Sajid Khan said Shah Rukh Khan could have become India’s Prime Minister. Watch video

A lot has been said about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the years. In a video uploaded by Wild Films India on Instagram, filmmaker Sajid Khan is heard singing SRK’s praises.

Speaking about Shah Rukh’s stardom and its unmatchable nature, Sajid said, “Shah Rukh Khan is the kind of star who comes after a gap of 20 years. Amitabh Bachchan became such a huge star 20-30 years ago, so I think, a star of Shah Rukh’s level will only come after a considerable gap of at least two decades.”

Sajid Khan also complimented Shah Rukh Khan for his giving nature and mentioned, “Shah Rukh is a very, very fine human being. He’s very generous as a person, and he does a lot of things for a lot of people that doesn’t always come out in the media.”

Not stopping there, the Housefull director claimed that SRK could have been the PM today had he pursued a political career. “I think Shah Rukh is 49 per cent talent, and 51 per cent intelligence. That’s a very deadly combination. If 15-20 years ago, had he (SRK) pursued a career in politics, and not showbiz, he would have been the country’s prime minister today.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has three movies set to release next year — actioner Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.