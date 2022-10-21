scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

When Saif Ali Khan was asked to break-up with his girlfriend by his debut film director: ‘You leave your girlfriend or you do the film’

Saif Ali Khan was fired from the 1992 film Bekhudi and in a throwback interview, the actor said that he was given the choice of either breaking up with his girlfriend or continuing the film.

saif ali khanSaif Ali Khan shared why he was fired from his first film.

Saif Ali Khan, son of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, made his debut in the movies in the early 1990s but back then, the ‘Chote Nawab’ was known more for his off-screen persona than his movies. Saif might not have tasted success as easily as many of his contemporaries, but the actor believed that his struggles were of a different nature altogther. In an old interview, Saif had mentioned that he was fired from his first film because his director wanted him to break up with his girlfriend.

In a video shared by Wild Films India, Saif was asked about his struggles in Mumbai and if his struggles were any lesser because he is the son of a famous actor. Saif questioned what being a struggler really meant and said, “Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki you leave your girlfriend or you do the film. It was a moral choice (Wha does struggle even mean? Sit in an auto rickshaw and go to the same place 10 times. Sit in an office and wait for 3 hours. That’s what they call struggle. My struggle was a bit different. I was fired from my first film because my director asked me to either leave my girlfriend or continue on the film).”

Also Read |When Jaya Bachchan said Amitabh Bachchan was not romantic with her: ‘Maybe if he had a girlfriend…’

Saif was talking about the 1992 film Bekhudi, directed by Rahul Rawail. The film was set to be Saif’s debut but he was fired amid accusations. In another interview given to Lehren at the time, Saif had said that he was accused of turning up drunk on set and no one wanted to work with him after that. “I feel he (Rahul) thinks that I am not interested in films, that I don’t want to work. Several rumours also started going around on, that I came to the sets drunk, that I kept sleeping on the sets. All this is old now but I was quite affected,” he said.

In a 2020 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif recalled another incident from Bekhudi and said, “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’ I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Saif eventually made his debut with the 1993 film Aashik Awara.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:12:09 pm
Next Story

The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement