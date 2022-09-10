scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

When Saif Ali Khan was asked if working with Akshay Kumar makes him concerned about his role being edited out

Saif Ali Khan was once asked if he's willing to reunite on the big screen with Akshay Kumar, and he said that it would depend on how much of his role stays in.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar worked together in Tashan, among other films.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has worked with Akshay Kumar a handful of times, but he said that getting back together with Akshay on the big screen comes with certain conditions. In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif appeared to suggest that working with Akshay might raise concerns about how much of his role ‘stays’ in the film.

Saif was responding to a fan’s question about when the two actors could be seen together again. Saif and Akshay have appeared together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, and Tashan. He said that ‘a lot of things’ come up in his head when he hears Akshay’s name. He listed their film, and an HIV PSA that Akshay did once, which Saif found funny.

About reuniting with Akshay on screen, Saif continued, “Sure, but it depends on the script and the idea… and what kind of role I would have in this movie.” Saif started laughing, and the interviewer asked if he was referring to Akshay’s ‘superstar status’. Saif said, “No, there are lots of superstars. It’s just about my role, and how much of it would stay.” Asked if he was concerned that his role might be edited out, Saif said with a smile, “It’s just about the role. Like, with certain people, there’s no… It’s very possible to have a very nice role with a superstar. Like you can have a nice role with me, you know?”

Saif was most recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and before that in Bhoot Police. Incidentally, the actor will soon be seen in two-hero film next, the Hindi remake of the Tamil language hit Vikram Vedha, in which he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. Akshay, on the other hand, has appeared in a series of high-profile box office flops this year, including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. He was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Cuttputlli.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:50:49 pm
