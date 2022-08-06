When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: ‘Why does she need to do that? I’m willing to support my family’

Saif Ali Khan has been married to Kareena Kapoor for a decade now but before tying the knot with her, the Dil Chahta Hai actor was married to Amrita Singh. Parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, two parted ways in 2004, but at the time, things were not as amicable as they might seem today. In a 2005 interview, Saif expressed anger at having to pay huge sums of alimony to Amrita and how difficult it made things for him.

Saif told Telegraph, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.” The Hum Tum actor said that whatever money he was earning via ads, stage shows and movies was all being given to his children. “I have no money,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan with a young Sara. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with a young Sara. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saif said that the bungalow he once shared with his ex-wife was subsequently occupied by her, the kids, and many of her relatives “who’ve joined her after my departure.” He added that his girlfriend at the time, Rosa Catalano, and him were living in a two-room apartment, but he was quite at peace with his life. “After a long long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it,” he said, referring to his ex-wife Amrita. Saif recalled that he had hit “rock bottom” as far as his self-esteem was concerned, and would genuinely be shocked if someone complimented him.

Saif’s children – Sara and Ibrahim – were quite young at the time of this interview, in which the actor said that he was not allowed to meet them. “Why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I have my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I am not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me,” he had said.

Amrita was actively working in television at the time and Saif seemed to have an objection to that. He said, “Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Sara said that she never had “protective daddy vibes” while she was growing up. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and separated 13 years later.