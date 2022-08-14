When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: ‘When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son…’

August 14, 2022 12:32:15 pm
Actor Saif Ali Khan, whose infamous ‘eugenics’ argument stirred up a controversy, had defended producers who cast star kids in their films. In a 2018 interview, he said that his comments were misconstrued by most and clarified that he was talking about a ‘genetic bet’.
Talking to NDTV, Saif had said that the debate could go on ‘forever’ and explained what he meant in his open letter. “Most people don’t understand what I kind of said. I’ll say it again. I’m saying that film producers who take a bet on star children are making some sort of bet that this kid will know what his dad knew. When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son or Dharmendra’s son, you’re thinking maybe history will repeat itself. So they are making a genetic bet. That’s what I am thinking, rather than just making a bet on just talent.”
Saif said that while the genes are sometimes passed on, sometimes, the child does not have the talents of the parent. “They are assuming the son will have the talent. And sometimes, genes pass on and sometimes, they don’t. Tiger Pataudi’s father was an amazing cricketer, Tiger Pataudi was a better cricketer. Genetic brilliance. Then I came along and I couldn’t play cricket like that, so I don’t know how to explain these things,” he continued.
After being in the eye of a storm over his ‘nepotism rocks’ joke at IIFA 2017, Saif had penned an open letter for DNA arguing that eugenics or being ‘well born’ play a role in the nepotism debate. He claimed that nepotism cannot work in the film industry, which is a ‘democracy’ and the fairest place to work. “So yes, maybe I got a chance because of my mother (veteran actor Sharmila Tagore), but that is more genetics than nepotism. It’s a genetic investment that the producer was making,” he had written.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika-Ranveer: Fashion hits and misses (August 8-August 14)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Titan to Tata Motors — A list of the billionaire’s investments
Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi named Guangzhou coach
Farah Khan’s goes on a dinner date with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ girl gang
World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Saumya Tandon starts fundraiser to help Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Deepesh Bhan after his death: ‘He is gone but…’
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
Armed men rob Fedbank in Chennai, valuables worth crores looted
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar’s delusional ambition, hubris are hurting the people of Bihar
Women were always speaking, there was no one listening: Smriti Irani
Freebie politics row: AAP begins online campaign seeking support for ‘Bharatvaad’ instead of ‘BJP’s dostvaad’
Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested