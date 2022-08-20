When Saif Ali Khan said he could not ‘imagine the impact’ of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: ‘I just pray…’

Actor Saif Ali Khan got married to Amrita Singh at the age of 21 and when the couple split in 2004, they were parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara, who is an actor in Hindi cinema today, has often spoken about her childhood and how her father was always a phone call away. At the time, Saif had shared that he had started spending “quality time” with his daughter after his and Amrita’s separation.

When Saif appeared on the second season of Koffee with Karan, Johar asked him about his equation with his kids after the divorce. He said, “I can’t imagine exactly the impact this will have on Sara and Ibrahim. I just pray and will make every effort possible.” He continued, “One thing that Sara did say to me. She said ‘you spend more quality time with me now than ever before’. I am not saying that that’s a great ‘everything is fine’ (situation) but that is a ray there, that’s something special.”

Saif shared that he has a lot of respect for his ex-wife and hopes that they can be friends one day. “I really do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would really like us to be friends, I hope, one day,” he said.

Sara appeared on this season of Koffee with Karan where she shared that she did not grow up with ‘protective daddy vibes’. She was sharing the couch with actor Janhvi Kapoor when Karan asked her about her growing-up years as she was raised by her mother Amrita Singh. Sara acknowledged that Saif was going to watch this so she did not “want to say anything weird.” She continued, “Father’s also just a phone call away” and added “I don’t think I feel FOMO about having a protective father or anything like that at all.”