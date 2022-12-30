When Rohit Shetty said reviews of his films doesn’t ‘matter’ to him: ‘They gave one star to Chennai Express, and it became a superhit’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has failed to mint moolah at the box office with his latest movie, Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film, not only has failed to impress critics, but also has barely witnessed any footfall in cinema halls. But there was a time when Shetty’s movies became hits despite poor reviews from film critics. Movies like Chennai Express and Singham mostly received negative reviews but made moolah at the box office. It was then that the filmmaker had said he hardly cares about reviews of his films.

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, Shetty had confidently claimed that even if his films are rejected by critics, it is loved by the audience. On being asked about his reaction to critics’ view of his films, he said, “Earlier, I used to get angry, I used to get depressed. Now I enjoy it. They gave one star to Chennai Express, Singham. Now when I am making Singham Returns, I know it will get 1.5 stars, same old trashy masala and then it will be a super hit film.”

Karan Johar then asked Rohit Shetty if the film will be a superhit, would what critics say matter. The Singham director replied, “It won’t, at all.”

Zoya Akhtar, who shared the couch with Shetty during the episode, added, “We are a nation of critics. You don’t look at a painting and say its background should have been red. You won’t listen to the chanter and be like there should be trumpets. But everyone is a filmmaker.”

She added, “The audience needs to respond to the work that’s put out there not because this has made Rs 200 crore and this has made Rs 100 crore.” Shetty opined that the audience asking for a Rs 100 crore hit is like them judging a film if it is a silver jubilee.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty had delivered hits like Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Golmaal Again, Dilwale and Chennai Express among others.