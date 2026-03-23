When Rishi Kapoor thanked Sajid Khan for his epic towel dance tribute to Most Promising Newcomer winner Ranbir Kapoor

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the 2008 edition of the Screen Awards, when host Sajid Khan delivered one of the evening’s most memorable and humorous moments with his take on Ranbir Kapoor’s famous “towel dance.”

At the 14th Star Screen Awards, the Most Promising Newcomer awards went to Ranbir Kapoor for Saawariya and Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om.

Celebrating the moment in a light-hearted way, Sajid Khan recreated the iconic towel step from the Saawariya song “Jab Se Tere Naina”. His exaggerated moves and comedic timing turned the performance into a laugh-out-loud segment, leaving the audience — including Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor — in splits.

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When Deepika Padukone was first announced as the Most Promising Debut (Female) for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, photographer Atul Kasbekar took the stage to accept the award on her behalf.

In his speech, Atul shared, “Deepika is in Australia right now. Ask me to please come and collect this for her. First and foremost, she’d like to thank her parents for actually believing that a sweet middle class Bangalore girl had a vision and the parents dared to go with it. She’d like to thank Shah Rukh, Gauri and Farrah for giving her the opportunity and making it come true. And last but not least, thank you Screen and hopefully this is the first of many more.”

The winner of the Most Promising Newcomer (Male) award was then announced, with Ranbir Kapoor taking home the trophy for his debut film, Saawariya. Although Ranbir was absent from the ceremony, his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, took the stage to accept the honour on his behalf.

Watch a clip from Screen Awards 2008:

Proud dad Rishi said, “I take this opportunity to speak for Neetu and me. Why I’m here is because of Sanjay Bansali. I thank you very much that he made this possible for Ranbir to be here. After that, I thank Sajid Khan for a lovely tribute to Ranbir.”

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“Thank you sir. I loved him in the film sir,” responded Sajid.

“It gives me immense pleasure to tell you how delighted Neetu and me are that our son Ranbir has been liked. I thank Screen. I thank all of you for the honor. I feel happy that my grandfather, my father, who are not with us today, would be proud as well. That again, a fourth generation member of the Kapoor family has been liked. Thank you ladies and gentlemen,” added Rishi Kapoor.

A video message from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was played during the event. In January 2008, the two were in Australia shooting for Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the clip, they shared a note of thanks following their win.

Before leaving the stage, Rishi Kapoor also praised Neil Nitin Mukesh, who had made his debut that year with Johnny Gaddaar. “I know this award is not only mine. It is also for another son of mine, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is like a son to me. This award is for both of them—both my sons. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen,” he said. Ranbir Kapoor had been nominated alongside Neil in the Most Promising Newcomer (Male) category.