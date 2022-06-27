When Rishi Kapoor talked about relationship Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: ‘What he missed out with me’

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to become parents. Alia took to social media on Monday to share the happy news with her fans. The couple’s friends and family flooded her timeline with wishes, and while Rishi Kapoor is no longer here to witness and be a part of this joyful occasion, he had once expressed his thoughts about Ranbir’s impending fatherhood.

During an appearance on Anupam Kher’s chat show, Rishi had spoken about being a father and the kind of bond he shared with his father Raj Kapoor, and his own son, Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi died in 2020.

At the time, Rishi had said that he himself had not had a very communicative, buddy-like bond with his father, stating, “He (Raj Kapoor) did not have time for his children. Either he was working for someone, or he was directing and starring in his own movies. So when I became a father, I decided to not shoot on Sundays and dedicate that day to my kids. So with every generation, thinking changes. I know what I missed out with my father, so I made sure to fill in those gaps, likewise I am sure Ranbir will do something with his kid what he missed out with me. I think I have inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy.”

Elaborating further, the late actor said that he has deliberately erected a ‘glass wall’ between himself and Ranbir, as felt that they should have boundaries. He never wanted to be thought of as a friend, and wanted to be respected as a father.

Alia Bhatt had shared the news of her pregnancy with a photo post which featured her looking at the ultrasound machine in a hospital. She also shared a snap of a lion, a lioness with their cub and wrote, “Our baby, coming soon.”

After dating for over four years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April in Mumbai at their residence Vastu. The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by only close friends and family members.

On the work front, the two will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra this September.