When Rishi Kapoor said that he hopes Ranbir Kapoor will give his kids a father-son relationship that he never had

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours heat up, here’s a throwback to the time when Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, spoke about their father-son relationship, and said that he believes Ranbir will cultivate a different sort of relationship with his own children.

In an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show, Rishi Kapoor said that as a child, he’d always spend more time with his mother, because his father, Raj Kapoor, would be away for work. And therefore, he made the conscious decision to take time out for his own kids. He said that Ranbir, with his own children, will probably fill in the gaps that he felt in his relationship with his dad.

Asked if he felt his father’s love as a child, Rishi Kapoor said in Hindi, “He never had the time. He was either working as an actor for others, or making his own films. Most of time was spent with our mother. I’ve seen this happen with most people in the film line. This is why I decided that I will never shoot on Sunday. That’s when my kids would be off, and I needed a break as well. So, I never shot on Sundays and took one month off every year, when I’d take the family on a vacation.”

He continued, “My father never did this with us. We’d go visit our grandparents in Jabalpur with our mother. With generations, things change. Thinking changes. I knew what I missed out with my father, so I tried to give that to Ranbir. I’m sure Ranbir will bring something that he missed out on (with his kids).”

Asked what he considers to be his strengths as a father, Rishi said, “I think I’ve inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy.” Elaborating further, the late actor said that he has deliberately erected a ‘glass wall’ between himself and Ranbir, as felt that they should have boundaries. He never wanted to be thought of as a friend, and wanted to be respected as a father.

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released earlier this month. Ranbir’s wedding with Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be taking place next week.