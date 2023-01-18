scorecardresearch
When Rekha said she is only scared of Big B: ‘Pyaar se darr nahi lagta, voh toh main beintehaan kar sakti hun’

Rekha visited the sets of Bigg Boss 8 and revealed that she was scared of only one person - Big B.

rekha, amitabh bachchanRekha said she was only scared of Big B.
When Rekha said she is only scared of Big B: ‘Pyaar se darr nahi lagta, voh toh main beintehaan kar sakti hun’
Salman Khan started his career in the movies in a Rekha-starrer titled Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and while Rekha and Salman were not paired opposite each other in the film, Salman had a long harboured the dream to marry Rekha ever since he was a child. During the Khoon Bhari Maang star’s appearance on Bigg Boss 8, Rekha had shared an anecdote where she spoke about how a young Salman would follow her when she went for her morning walk.

Rekha recalled, “I used to go on a walk in the morning and he used to be so little, must 6-7 years old, he used to cycle. I used to walk ahead and he used to follow me.” She continued. “Unko malum hi nahi tha ki uss waqt inko mujhse ishq ho gaya tha (He did not know at the time but he had fallen in love with me). It’s true because he went back and told his people in the house that I want to marry that girl when I grow up.”

Salman blushed and said, “Kafi laga tha mujhe, shayad isliye meri shadi nahi hui (I thought about it then, maybe that’s why I am not married)”. Rekha then interrupted him and said, “Ab yeh boliye ki isliye maine shadi nahi ki (Now you should say, maybe that is why I did not get married)”.

The episode aired around Dabangg’s release and the actors performed on a few dance numbers from the film and had Rekha saying the dialogue “Thappad se darr nahi lagta” but she twisted it a bit. She added, “Pyaar se bhi darr nahi lagta, voh toh main beintehaan kar sakti hun. Mujhe darr lagta hai bas ek hi cheez se lagta hai, Big B se, Bigg Boss se (I am not scared of loving, I can do that. I am just scared of one thing, Big B, Bigg Boss).”

Rekha saying Big B on the stage got an applause from the audience, however, she meant Bigg Boss and not Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were rumoured to be a couple in the late 1970s. While Amitabh has stayed mum on the subject, Rekha has addressed the rumours in various interviews.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 14:24 IST
