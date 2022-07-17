When Rekha denied any rift with Jaya Bachchan, praised her strength: ‘I’ve yet to come across a woman who is..’

Long before Bollywood celebs took to sipping Koffee, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal was the one-stop destination for film buffs to get personal confessions of the actors. One of the rare episodes of the show had Rekha opening her heart as she talked about Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya, and the cloud of gossip that has swerved around the trio.

While she confessed her love for Amitabh – “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out?” – Rekha ruled out that they ever had a personal relationship.

Rekha also dismissed speculation that there was a rift with Jaya Bachchan despite all the gossip. “Didibhai is much more mature, much more together,” Rekha had said about Jaya. “I’ve yet to come across a woman who is so together. She’s got so much dignity, so much class. She’s got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship.She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too. Whenever we meet she’s very sweet – she’s not just civil, she’s just herself,” she had said.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha worked together in Silsila, made by Yash Chopra. The filmmaker had revealed in a chat with Shah Rukh Khan that he had originally cast Smita Patil and Parveen Babi as female leads but changed the casting later.