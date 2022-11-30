When Rekha asked Simi Grewal ‘why can’t she marry a woman’, corrected her when she said a man brings a sense of security

Yesteryear diva Rekha has always been unabashedly vocal about her opinions in life. She is the one who doesn’t mind breaking away from the norms, whether be it on the personal or professional front. She has lived life on her own terms. So, when actor and chat show host, Simi Garewal asked her about remarriage on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she didn’t mince words. She also shrugged at Simi’s opinion that a woman can only marry a man.

In a now-viral clip from the episode, Simi is seen asking Rekha if she would ever marry again. Rekha responded, “To a man?” When the Karz actor replied, “Well, not a woman obviously,” Rekha retorted, “Why not?” She further added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person.”

Further in the clip, Simi is also sharing her opinion about a man giving a sense of security to a woman. She said, “If a woman is secure, man has given her the feeling of security.” But Rekha countered once again as she interrupted, “Not necessarily, it has got nothing to do with a man. It has to do with the person she is.”

As a portion of the interview was shared online by the Instagram account DietSabya, fans of Rekha called her a ‘feminist icon’. One of the comments on the post read, “Also a feminist icon 🥹.” Another Instagram user wrote, “This entire interview was way beyond her time. This woman is very much spiritually awakened.” A user also called Rekha a “L E G E N D” in the comments section.

Rekha’s husband Mukesh Aggarwal died by suicide, and the actor never married again.