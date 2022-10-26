When Raveena Tandon ‘punched rowdies’ who ‘acted fresh’ with her: ‘I had to do that’

Raveena Tandon was one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the 1990s, but she had to fight her own battles, sometimes literally. In a 2002 interview with Simi Garewal, the actor recalled an incident when she had to “punch” a few “rowdy men” who were acting “fresh with her” at an award function.

Simi recalled that this was her first memory of Raveena. Simi that they were both judges at the MTV Awards and after the function, Raveena was walking towards her car all alone. “You went all alone to your car when the function was over and these rowdies, they came and acted fresh with you. And you beat them up single handedly,” Simi recalled.

Raveena instantly said that she “did not beat them up” but handled the situation. Simi insisted that the Andaz Apna Apna actor “bashed them up.” Raveena shared that she was “in a state of shock” when the incident happened and her instant reaction was to punch those men. “I punched him back. I guess self defence comes in as a reflex, very instantly. I had to do that,” she said. Simi remembered Raveena as the “gutsy and unafraid” woman who was ready to spring into action if she felt threatened in any way.

Raveena had recently shared on Twitter that she was “physically harassed” when she used travel in local trains before she became successful. She had written, “Uptil 1991, I travelled like this. And being a girl also got physically harassed by nameless trolls like you. Before I started working, saw success and earned my first car.”

Raveena Tandon achieved peak success in the 1990s with films such as Mohra, Dilwale, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Aatish among many others. Raveena made the most recent of her many comebacks as a lead actor with the 2021 Netflix series Aranyak. She was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the most successful Indian film of 2022.