When Ranveer Singh moved in with Deepika Padukone after their wedding: ‘Didn’t want to displace her’

Actor Ranveer Singh has seen several highs and lows in his career in Bollywood, spanning a little more than a decade. The actor, who debuted with the romantic comedy Band Bajaa Baraat, has worked hard to push the envelope with a variety of roles, be it the villainous Khilji in Padmavat or the underdog rapper in Gully Boy. Today, Ranveer is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Apart from his thriving professional choices, the actor also makes news for his fashion choices. His affection for wife Deepika Padukone never fails to make headlines. On Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday, here’s looking back at some of the best moments of their relationship.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s romance bloomed on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship for over six years, their presence at parties and lunch dates spoke volumes. Apart from this, they always spoke highly of each other at interviews, and conferences. At the HT Leadership Summit in 2018, Ranveer called her the ‘classiest’ lady he had ever known. He said, “It is a relationship of mutual admiration… I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn’t. She says, ‘You’re just a ham’”.

He even called her awesome and added, “There’s a lot to learn from her as an artiste”. Calling her a “well-rounded human being”, the actor had said that he was ‘blessed’ to have her in his life. During Koffee With Karan in 2018, asked about what nickname he would like to give her, he said, “She’s my little hummingbird.”

They acted in two more films together, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, and now they have 83 in the pipeline. Their chemistry was magical, even critics couldn’t deny. The two got married in November 2018, at Villa del Balbianello, with only close family and friends in attendance. On their return to India, they threw three grand receptions, in Bangalore and Bombay.

After marriage, Ranveer moved into Deepika’s home. He felt this ‘was the most sensible thing to do’. In an interview to India Today, he said, “I’ve grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do. The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to give her priority.”

In the same interview, Ranveer mentioned how he knew that Deepika was the girl for him, within six months of dating her. “I genuinely believe she is a far more evolved and wholesome person than I am. She is more responsible, mature and independent. Duniyadaari mein woh mujhse aage hai,” he said.