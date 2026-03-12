Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Rani Mukerji said ‘Love You Adi’ after winning the Best Actress award at Screen Awards 2005
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during Screen Awards 2005, when Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award.
At the 11th Annual Screen Awards, Rani won the Best Actress award for her role in Hum Tum. The other nominees included Urmila Matondkar for Ek Hasina Thi, Preity Zinta for Veer Zaara, Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Phir Milenge, and Kareena Kapoor Khan for Dev.
In her acceptance speech, Rani Mukerji said, “Thank you, SCREEN, once again, for this award. I would like to thank my entire team of Hum Tum, Kunal, Sunil Patel, Siddharth, my co-stars, Saif, Kiran ji, for supporting and making this film the way it is.”
She added, “Thank you, Yash Uncle, for always keeping your loving hand on my head and blessing me and making me part of Yash Raj. And of course, Adi, for believing in me and having faith in me and taking me in his wonderful films. I love you, Adi. This award is for you again.”
Watch Rani Mukerji’s video here:
Years later, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married in a private ceremony in Italy on April 21, 2014. They reportedly dated for about three years prior to their wedding, with their relationship becoming serious after Aditya’s divorce from his first wife was finalized in 2009.
