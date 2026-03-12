When Rani Mukerji said ‘Love You Adi’ after winning the Best Actress award at Screen Awards 2005

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during Screen Awards 2005, when Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award.

At the 11th Annual Screen Awards, Rani won the Best Actress award for her role in Hum Tum. The other nominees included Urmila Matondkar for Ek Hasina Thi, Preity Zinta for Veer Zaara, Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Phir Milenge, and Kareena Kapoor Khan for Dev.

In her acceptance speech, Rani Mukerji said, “Thank you, SCREEN, once again, for this award. I would like to thank my entire team of Hum Tum, Kunal, Sunil Patel, Siddharth, my co-stars, Saif, Kiran ji, for supporting and making this film the way it is.”