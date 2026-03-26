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When Rani Mukerji paid an emotional tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after winning Best Actress at Screen Awards: ‘You are the light in my career’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2006 edition of the awards, when Rani Mukerji got emotional after winning the Best Actress award for her peformance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the 2006 edition of the Screen Awards, when the critically acclaimed film Black emerged as the biggest winner of the night.
While Black won Best Film, Best Director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan), Rani Mukerj took home the Best Actress trophy, marking a dominant sweep for the film at the ceremony.
Along with Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla (My Brother… Nikhil), Konkona Sen Sharma (Page 3), Preity Zinta (Salaam Namaste), and Sharmila Tagore (Viruddh… Family Comes First) were nominated in the Best Actress category.
To do the honours, Tabu took the stage along with child actor Rucha Vaidya. Rani Mukerji followed to a round of applause.
READ ALL CHETAK SCREEN AWARDS STORIES HERE
See Rani Mukerji’s video from Screen Awards 2006 here:
In her acceptance speech, Rani Mukerji said, “Firstly, thank you everybody for acknowledging Black and my performance. It’s a very special film for me. And I can’t go away before thanking a few people. Firstly, Sanjay, thank you for giving me Michelle. This is the brightest gift you could have ever given me. And you are the light in my career. I love you, Sanjay. And Sangeeta, who taught me the sign language. I couldn’t have done even one shot without Sangeeta. Thank you so much for being with me and being patient with me. And also for not letting Sanjay okay the take until I do my sign language properly.”
Rani concluded by saying, “And above all, Amit uncle, I really miss you here today. Thank you for being the best co-star and helping me. Thank you.”