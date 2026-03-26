When Rani Mukerji paid an emotional tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after winning Best Actress at Screen Awards: ‘You are the light in my career’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came during the 2006 edition of the Screen Awards, when the critically acclaimed film Black emerged as the biggest winner of the night.

While Black won Best Film, Best Director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan), Rani Mukerj took home the Best Actress trophy, marking a dominant sweep for the film at the ceremony.

Along with Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla (My Brother… Nikhil), Konkona Sen Sharma (Page 3), Preity Zinta (Salaam Namaste), and Sharmila Tagore (Viruddh… Family Comes First) were nominated in the Best Actress category.