When Rani Mukerji cried in front of Aamir Khan after feeling let down by Karan Johar: ‘I was going through a lull in my career’

Rani Mukerji worked with director Karan Johar on one of the most successful films of her career, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and because of their working relationship and close personal friendship, believed that he would always keep her in mind for future projects. Rani appeared in a cameo in Karan’s follow-up, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but was taken aback when the filmmaker didn’t offer her a role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was directed by Nikkhil Advani.

In a 2004 appearance on Koffee with Karan, Rani admitted that she was disappointed in Karan for having avoided telling her that he was going in a different direction with the film, which eventually starred Preity Zinta opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. She said that she turned to Aamir Khan for consolation after feeling let down by Karan.

She said, “To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn’t get to know it from you, so that is what hurt me. Like, I’m so close to you, even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you’re taking me or somebody else. I share that comfort level with you. But then, when you didn’t come to me and talk to me about it, and I heard it from somebody else, I was like, ‘Why didn’t Karan come and tell me?'”

Rani continued, “You and I don’t have that relationship, where I might feel bad… I remember I did go and cry in front of Aamir, which you don’t know, I’m telling you on your show.” Karan clearly didn’t know this, and he said, “I didn’t even know that Aamir was the shoulder to cry on.”

Rani added, “It wasn’t a cry for, ‘Oh, Preity got the role’, I was very happy for you. But I was just sad that I got the news from somebody else. And maybe that time I was a little sensitive, because I was going through a lull in my career. But then, God is kind…”

When Karan and her patched up, she appeared in a cameo in the song “Mahi Ve.” Karan admitted on the show that he was wrong to have gone behind her back while casting for the role, and apologised to her. Rani recently attended Karan’s grand 50th birthday bash in Mumbai, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood rubbing shoulders. Koffee with Karan will return for a new season on Disney+ Hotstar.