When Rani Mukerji asked Aamir Khan for an autograph but was left heartbroken: ‘He was really rude to me’

Actor Rani Mukerji emerged as a star in the 90’s after Ghulam and Karan Johar’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which defined the Bollywood romantic sensibilities of the era. She didn’t have any intention of becoming an actor first, as she said her mother ‘manipulated’ her into acting. In an interview to Simi Garewal, Rani said that she didn’t know the basics of acting or anything about films, despite having strong connections in the industry. Her first screen test was a disaster and her mother told the producers to not cast her.

After a couple of misses, one of Rani’s prominent successes in the 90’s was Ghulam, with Aamir Khan. In the same interview, she revealed an interesting anecdote about her meeting with the superstar, from the time she was a young girl. Mentioning that she was a fan of Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, she recalled taking Aamir’s autograph, as he was shooting for the film Love, Love Love with Juhi Chawla. However, Aamir at the time, just grabbed her autograph book and signed it, upsetting Rani. “I went up to him, and I guess he was in the middle of a shot. I was very excited and I had written ‘Dearest Aamir’ on my autograph book. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had released, and he was every young girl’s dream. I was very shy and went up to him, but he was really rude to me. He just took my book and signed. My heart broke.”

Rani reminded Aamir about this episode while they shot Ghulam and he said, “When we were shooting for Aati Kya Khandala, I asked him, ‘Aamir do you remember you gave an autograph to a small girl when you were shooting for Love Love Love? It was me. You were really rude to me.’ Aamir said, “You’re lying, Rani, you’re lying, I’m never rude to kids or anyone’. I went home and showed him the autograph book, because I had kept it.”

Ghulam released in 1998, and was a remake of the 1988 film Kabzaa, which starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. After Ghulam emerged as a box office hit, it was remade in Tamil as Sudhandiram. Later, Rani made a cameo in Aamir’s film Mann and in 2012 the duo starred in the film Talaash.