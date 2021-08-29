When Randhir Kapoor said he ‘worked really hard’ to pay for Kareena Kapoor’s school fees and his scotch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor’s social media posts are proof how much they dote on their father, Randhir Kapoor, and how much they value the upbringing he gave them. In a throwback interview from 2014, Randhir Kapoor spoke about the difficulties he faced raising a family and how it’s easier for today’s actors to earn money.

In an interview with Rediff, the veteran actor said he worked “really” hard for the tuition fees of his children. “I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today’s actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharche (referring to wife Babita’s expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films.”

Randhir also mentioned that today’s stars can be selective about film choices because they can earn money through “endorsements and events”. “Today’s stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills,” he said.

Randhir Kapoor acted in several popular films in the 1970s but eventually slowed down his film work, mostly making guest appearances. He was last seen in 2014 film Super Nani. Randhir and Babita, who was then an actor, tied the knot in 1971. The couple separated in 1988.