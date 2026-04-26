‘I take full responsibility’: When Randhir Kapoor opened up on his separation from Babita and his ‘mistakes’

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor and father to Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, has witnessed his share of highs and lows in his film career. On the personal front, his marriage to Babita also faced challenges. In an old interview, Randhir reflected on not taking his career too seriously and spoke candidly about the turmoil in his married life.
Randhir Kapoor on his separation from Babita
Talking about the ‘turmoil’ in his marriage on the Javed Jafferi-hosted show Yaadein BTown Ki – Is Duniya Ke Sitaray, Randhir said, “I take full responsibility for everything. Whatever happened was in the spur of the moment. Even today, Babita is my wife, and will always be. Karisma and Kareena are my daughters, and only they will be my kids. I am a human, I do make mistakes, and I am working on it. We are together.”
Randhir also spoke candidly about his equation with his co-stars, including Babita. “I married my first time heroine. I did my first directorial film Kal, aaj, aur kal with Babita. We both liked each other, and then we married. She gave me two lovely daughters. All my heroines became my boyfriends. Because of my on-screen image, no one took me seriously. They started not taking me as their boyfriend, but we became buddies. I was a shoulder to cry on, and Babita was their best friend.”
This is not the first time that Randhir Kapoor has opened up about his troubled marriage. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Randhir said, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way, and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?”
Randhir Kapoor on claims of not taking his career seriously
During his conversation with Javed Jaaferi, Randhir Kapoor also addressed the perception that he took his career lightly, Talking about it, Randhir said, “I was a happy-go-lucky man. I was a lazy chap. I grew irresponsible. I am to be blamed for that.”
As per reports, Randhir Kapoor first met Babita in 1969, and they dated for two years. In 1971, the couple took the plunge. They welcomed Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980. However, Randhir and Babita separated in 1988. After living separately for over three decades, they reconciled in 2023.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More