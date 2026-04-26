‘I take full responsibility’: When Randhir Kapoor opened up on his separation from Babita and his ‘mistakes’

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor and father to Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, has witnessed his share of highs and lows in his film career. On the personal front, his marriage to Babita also faced challenges. In an old interview, Randhir reflected on not taking his career too seriously and spoke candidly about the turmoil in his married life.

Randhir Kapoor on his separation from Babita

Talking about the ‘turmoil’ in his marriage on the Javed Jafferi-hosted show Yaadein BTown Ki – Is Duniya Ke Sitaray, Randhir said, “I take full responsibility for everything. Whatever happened was in the spur of the moment. Even today, Babita is my wife, and will always be. Karisma and Kareena are my daughters, and only they will be my kids. I am a human, I do make mistakes, and I am working on it. We are together.”