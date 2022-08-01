When Ranbir Kapoor said Sonam Kapoor likes to overhype things, called her ‘melodramatic’: ‘Just want to tell her to be real’

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2010 caused quite the ripples at the time as both the leading stars took generous pot-shots at Ranbir in different ways, which obviously did not go down well with his father Rishi Kapoor, as we learnt later.

On the show at the time, Karan had played a video that relayed Ranbir’s messages to both Sonam and Deepika. While Ranbir had spoken about how his time with Deepika had been an enriching experience, he playfully called Sonam a ‘drama queen’. He said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali held our hands and guided us through Saawariya and there were many times when we looked behind him and tried to flirt with each other—we were each other’s first co-stars, but healthy flirting and nothing which can be misconstrued. Sonam’s vibe is someone who is very melodramatic, and she has to overhype things. There was a time when I went into a van and she was sitting and fanning herself, saying she wasn’t well. It’s very endearing and there are times when I just want to hold her throat and say, ‘Sonam, be real!'”

He also added, “She’s lovely when she is real. She is a very fine actress, and has her head right about what’s right and what’s wrong.”

During the conversation, Deepika also opened up about the time when she told Ranbir that she was going to the spa with Sonam. “He said what? He was just so insecure that day. He thought that he would be the topic of conversation.” Sonam laughed and said, “I know all his dirty secrets.”

When Karan asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she answered, “A box of condoms.” Subsequently, when he asked if there was any advice that she’d like to give him, she said that he should endorse condom brands. The actors had broken up recently after dating for over two years. On the other hand, Sonam had said that she wasn’t sure if Ranbir would make for a good boyfriend.

In a recent interview with Hrishikesh Kannan, Karan had admitted that Deepika and Sonam might have overstated things. “I remember when Sonam and Deepika came together many seasons ago, I had a feeling ‘oops’ they’ve overstated things and I have also allowed it. I had a feeling about that, but now with time, we are all being extra careful,” he said. He also admitted that Rishi Kapoor was furious with the comments and KJo had to step in, to douse the ‘fires’.