scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

When Ranbir Kapoor said Animal is ‘way out of my comfort zone’: ‘It’s quite a shocking character…’

Ranbir Kapoor has earlier shared that his role in the film Animal is 'quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it'.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal. (Photo: File photos)
Listen to this article
When Ranbir Kapoor said Animal is ‘way out of my comfort zone’: ‘It’s quite a shocking character…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal recently made headlines after the makers shared the first look of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Fans are going gaga over the first look of Ranbir in a bloodied shirt, smoking a cigarette and carrying an axe under his arm. Wife and actor Alia Bhatt also reacted to the poster with fire emojis.

It was in July 2022 when Ranbir shared in an interview that his character in Animal is “shocking” and said the movie is “way out of my comfort zone”.

Ranbir Kapoor told Pinkvilla that he is “looking forward to do negative roles and is waiting for the right opportunities”. He said, “In-fact, I am doing Sandeep Vanga’s Animal. It’s quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it.”

The actor added, “I am looking forward to Animal because that’s a script that’s way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited.”

Also read |Animal first poster: Menacing Ranbir Kapoor promises bloodshed in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film

Earlier, talking to PTI, producer Murad Khetani had shared that Animal is a larger-than-life visual spectacle, laced with heroism. “It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to came on board. It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there,” Khetani told PTI.

Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future

Animal is slated to hit screens on August 11, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 21:34 IST
Next Story

2 killed in ‘militant attack’ in J&K’s Rajouri district

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close