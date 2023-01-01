When Ranbir Kapoor said Animal is ‘way out of my comfort zone’: ‘It’s quite a shocking character…’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal recently made headlines after the makers shared the first look of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Fans are going gaga over the first look of Ranbir in a bloodied shirt, smoking a cigarette and carrying an axe under his arm. Wife and actor Alia Bhatt also reacted to the poster with fire emojis.

It was in July 2022 when Ranbir shared in an interview that his character in Animal is “shocking” and said the movie is “way out of my comfort zone”.

Ranbir Kapoor told Pinkvilla that he is “looking forward to do negative roles and is waiting for the right opportunities”. He said, “In-fact, I am doing Sandeep Vanga’s Animal. It’s quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it.”

The actor added, “I am looking forward to Animal because that’s a script that’s way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

Earlier, talking to PTI, producer Murad Khetani had shared that Animal is a larger-than-life visual spectacle, laced with heroism. “It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to came on board. It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there,” Khetani told PTI.

Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Animal is slated to hit screens on August 11, 2023.