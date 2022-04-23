When Ranbir Kapoor put Alia Bhatt on the spot, asked ‘Would you marry somebody who doesn’t want you to act?’

Bollywood’s newest married couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, famously met many years before they began dating. Alia had even admitted multiple times to having a crush on Ranbir before they got together. One of the first times they met, in fact, was when they were about star together in a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Balika Vadhu.

Alia, who was around 12, was shy about putting her head on Ranbir’s shoulder for a photoshoot. Ranbir was around 20 at the time. The two spoke about this and more in a 2014 chat ahead of the release of Highway, Alia’s second film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

After talking about the film, Ranbir moved the conversation to a different topic: love. He asked, “So, Alia, what’s your take on love? How important is love for you? Right now you’re one of those girls who’s like, ‘No, no, I’m focussed on my career’.”

Alia responded, “No, I’m not saying that. I haven’t found it yet. I’ve never been in love. I don’t think so, at least. But I’m hoping to.” Ranbir asked, “Would you get married to somebody who doesn’t want you to act?” Alia replied instantly, “No. I probably won’t act all my life. But I want to act as long as I want to. And if somebody doesn’t want that from me, then they don’t want me.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working together on their upcoming film Brahmastra, which will also mark their first cinematic collaboration. The fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in production for half-a-decade. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony attended by friends and family last week.