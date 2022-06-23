When Ranbir Kapoor predicted Imran Khan’s retirement, was shut down by Karan Johar: ‘He seems like someone who could leave at the peak of his career’

Ranbir Kapoor has made it clear that he won’t be returning to Koffee with Karan because it’s just too much trouble, but on the couple of occasions that he did appear on the show, he gave his fans exactly what they wanted.

In a 2010 appearance on the show, Ranbir spoke about his the relationship rumours that always seem to be swirling around him, but also made a prediction that remarkably came true. He was joined on the episode by Imran Khan, and completely unprompted, said at one point that Imran seems ‘like the kind of person who, at the peak of his career, would probably leave it’.

Of course, this ended up coming true. Imran, who made his acting debut with the well-received hit Jaane Tu Ya… Jaane Na, went on to star in films such as I Hate Luv Stories and Delhi Belly. His last release was 2015’s Katti Batti, after which he went under the radar. Hounded by rumours about his personal life, Imran keeps a low profile, and is rarely seen publicly. News of his retirement from acting came in 2020, when his friend Akshaye Oberoi spoke about it in interviews.

But on that Koffee with Karan episode, Imran laughed off Ranbir’s observation. “You wish,” he joked. “He’s going nowhere, he’s here now,” host Karan Johar said confidently. Karan asked Imran if he has any ambitions of being ‘a leader’ of his generation of actors, and without missing a beat, Imran said, “I don’t. I’ve never been a person who thinks of competition. I want to do the best that I can, and it doesn’t really bother me if someone is better than me.” Imran also admitted that Ranbir is a better actor than him, and that he ‘stumbled into acting at the last minute’. “It wasn’t my lifelong dream,” he said.

Speaking about Imran’s retirement from acting (and public life), Akshaye Oberoi had told Navbharat Times, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call.”

Imran is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, and recently officiated the wedding of his cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. Ranbir is the son of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and will next be seen in Shamshera, after a four-year phase without any releases. Koffee with Karan will return for a new season starting July 7.