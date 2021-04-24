When Ranbir Kapoor played with Anushka Sharma’s dress while she interacted with media, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma might not have been the best on-screen pair, given both their films, Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil failed to live up to the expectations. But their real-life friendship is nothing less than heartwarming. From Ranbir attending Anushka’s wedding reception in 2017 to them heaping praise at each other, the Bollywood stars keep giving fans reasons to stan this friendship.

Now, an old video of the duo has resurfaced on social media, making fans go gaga over their chemistry and comfort. A couple of weeks ago, Instagram page Bollywood Access posted a collage of two videos of Ranbir playing with Anushka’s dress on two different occasions– Bombay Velvet’s promotional interview and a media interaction during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Interestingly, the two movies released a year apart but this amusing bit about the duo was a constant. In both the videos, Ranbir is engrossed in playing with Anushka’s dress, while she is answering media questions.

Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet, which brought them together on screen for the first time, saw Ranbir and Anushka play lovers. In Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir’s Ayan falls in love with Anushka’s Alizeh but she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings.

On the work front, while Anushka Sharma will shoot for a cricket biopic that she announced before her pregnancy earlier in 2020, Ranbir Kapoor has two releases lined up– Shamshera and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. He began shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor earlier this year. The team is set to resume shooting once the Covid-19 situation in the country improves. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his kitty.