Raveena Tandon says Ram Gopal Varma didn’t want to cast her in Shool, said ‘I can only see you do Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’

Raveena Tandon opened up about the one role she had to fight really hard for. The actor recalled how producer Ram Gopal Varma was not at all convinced that Raveena can be Shool’s Manjiri.

“For Shool, I had to (fight). E Nivas (Eeshwar Nivas), the director of the film, was absolutely convinced. If you see Shool, there’s Manoj Bajpayee and me. I am Manjiri, playing a lower middle class Bihari housewife with that orange sindoor and everything. Ramu was the producer, Ram Gopal Varma. And he was not convinced at all. He said, ‘No yaar Raveena. I shut my eyes and I can only see you do ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare.’ I was like, ‘Ramu please yaar!’He could not see me as Manjiri,” Raveena revealed during Netflix’s Actors’ Roundtable 2021.

She continued, “I requested him to give it a shot. Even E Niwas was convinced this is my Manjiri. Cut to, we are shooting. We did all the publicity shoot before the film’s shoot. I got out of my make up room, was walking to the corridor. I am in that look (Manjiri). Ramu was coming from the front. I looked at him and said, ‘Ramu, how are you doing? We were waiting for you. But we have already started.'” Raveena said RGV walked out of the conversation with no expression at all.

“I was like he really doesn’t want me on this film. But I still went to shoot and was doing my thing. Suddenly after 5-7 minutes later I hear him go, ‘Oh my god! Raveena, that was you?’ And I said, ‘I rest my case,'” Raveena said, adding, “That is something I had to convince him to let me do because I was looking for that breakthrough. I was done with doing the kind of stuff I was already doing.”

Raveena is currently basking in the success of Aranyak, a Netflix series, which saw her playing pahadi cop Kasturi Dogra. The thriller received overwhelming response from the audience as well as critics. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Raveena shared that she feels it’s the biggest compliment for an actor when the audience sees the character on-screen rather than the ‘star’. “When the audience doesn’t find a trace of the actor, I think it’s a happy moment for us. I think I have received the most positive feedback with people saying how they were not looking for Raveena. I think that’s what we worked for, and somewhere managed to achieve,” she said about her Aranyak character, adding that the audience was able to differentiate the actor and the character even with Shool.

“Even now people have not forgotten that character. Nobody seemed surprised that I played a lower-middle-class Bihari housewife, with that accent. They didn’t see Raveena back then too. And that is actually when I realised that I can achieve what I had set out to do,” she said.