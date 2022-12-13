scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela said ‘her ability to reproduce’ is questioned, Sadhguru said he wants to award her

Actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela recently announced that they are going to welcome their first child.

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announced their first pregnancy on Monday. The couple, who got married in 2012, had spoken earlier about taking their own time to start a family. In a similar conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, Upasana had some months back spoken about people asking her about embracing motherhood.

Earlier this year in an interactive session with Sadhguru on stage, Upasana had asked him, why do people “find it their duty to question her ability to reproduce.”

She had asked on stage, “I have been very, very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR. First is my relationship, second is my ability to reproduce and third is my role in life. There are a lot so many women like me who would want an answer to this.”

 

To this, Sadhguru had said that he would give an award to Upasana and every woman, who can become a mother but chooses not to. He said, “I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. If you would have been tigress, I would tell you to reproduce, as it is an endangered species. But this is not an endangered species. We are just too many.”

Upasana had told Sadhguru in jest, “You are going to get a call from my mother and mother-in-law.”

Ram and Upasana announced their pregnancy through a social media post on Monday. Ram’s father Chiranjeevi posted the official announcement, which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

Check out the post –

 

Soon after, the couple was flooded with congratulatory posts by friend from the film industry and outside of it. Ram is currently busy shooting for RC15, which is directed by Shankar. His magnum opus RRR, which released earlier this year, has been nominated in Golden Globe Awards . The film has been nominated in Best Picture – Non-English Language and the film’s track Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

