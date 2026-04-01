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‘Nobody was buying this script’: When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed how Aamir Khan saved Rang De Basanti
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at a memorable moment from Screen Awards 2007, when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra won the Best Director award for his acclaimed film Rang De Basanti.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit some of the most memorable moments from past editions. One such highlight came at the 2007 Screen Awards, when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra won the Best Director award for his acclaimed film Rang De Basanti.
A powerful blend of patriotism, youth rebellion, and social commentary, Rang De Basanti was both a critical and commercial success, leaving a lasting cultural impact and cementing Mehra’s reputation as one of the most visionary filmmakers of his time.
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At the 13th Screen Awards, which honoured films of 2006, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took home the Best Director award for Rang De Basanti. The category also featured strong contenders, including Anurag Basu (Gangster), Nagesh Kukunoor (Dor), Rajkumar Hirani (Lage Raho Munna Bhai), Sooraj Barjatya (Vivah), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Omkara).
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar took to the stage to present the Best Director award.
Watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s video here:
In his acceptance speech, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “Thank you Screen for the lovely honor. It’s a special award. It’s a special film. Film like Rang De Basanti happens to somebody whether he’s in front of the camera or behind the camera. I guess once in your lifetime. I’m blessed. I’m blessed with such a lovely team.”
The filmmaker thanked producer Ronnie Screwvala and said, “Thank you so much, Ronnie, for supporting us through it. Nobody was buying this script. Thank you so very much.”
He then shared, “Special mention for Aamir Khan, who made it all possible when the film was in the doldrums. He told me, ‘Mehra, this film will be made no matter what.'”
“I was very lucky to come across a very special gentleman on this film. He’s not here tonight but he became my soulmate AR Rahman,” added Rakeysh.
He concluded by saying, “And above all thank you Lord for choosing me to make this work. Thank you very much.”
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV