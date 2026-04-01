‘Nobody was buying this script’: When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed how Aamir Khan saved Rang De Basanti

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit some of the most memorable moments from past editions. One such highlight came at the 2007 Screen Awards, when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra won the Best Director award for his acclaimed film Rang De Basanti.

A powerful blend of patriotism, youth rebellion, and social commentary, Rang De Basanti was both a critical and commercial success, leaving a lasting cultural impact and cementing Mehra’s reputation as one of the most visionary filmmakers of his time.

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At the 13th Screen Awards, which honoured films of 2006, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took home the Best Director award for Rang De Basanti. The category also featured strong contenders, including Anurag Basu (Gangster), Nagesh Kukunoor (Dor), Rajkumar Hirani (Lage Raho Munna Bhai), Sooraj Barjatya (Vivah), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Omkara).