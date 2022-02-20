When Rajkummar Rao said ‘Uparwala kuch jodiyaan banata hai’ about his relationship with Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa, who made her acting debut with Hansal Mehta’s CityLights opposite her now husband Rajkummar Rao, celebrates her birthday today.

Patralekhaa and Raj were in a relationship for over a decade before tying the knot in November last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The couple had a destination wedding in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Rajkummar Rao had opened about how special Patralekhaa is to him. During the promotions of his film Hum Do Hamare Do, Raj had said, “My relationship is going good, it’s been eleven years, so no complaints. There should be compassion and equality in any relationship. I don’t know what is our formula, but it is love, one should never let that love die, keep it alive and burning. It is a two way path, it can’t happen from just one side, it has to be from both the sides. And then it is how ‘uparwala kuch jodiyaan banata hai (Some couples are blessed by God)…’

The actor had also said that while Patralekhaa has been away from the big screen for a while, she will be seen in many projects soon. He had said, “She’s been shooting the whole of last year and will be seen doing so great work on screen.”

Rajkummar had also shared how his family is of utmost importance to him. He had said, “Family is the most important thing for me. There is a beautiful line in The Godfather, ‘Never go against the family’. They are the people who’ll stand by you whenever things go wrong, they will support you for whatever you want to do in life. So, for me, whatever I am today, is because of my family. They have taught me such amazing things in my life. My parents, especially my mother has taught me to be kind and to be passionate and work hard. That’s where I have learnt to follow my passion, to make my dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have never shied away from talking about their love for each other. The two often share cute posts featuring each other.