scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

When Rajesh Khanna said he ‘wouldn’t have stopped’ Dimple Kapadia from acting if he knew of her talent: ‘Wanted a mother for my children’

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia married even before her debut film released, and at the time, this marked the end of her career even before it began.

rajesh khannaRajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973 but separated in 1982. (Photo: Express Archives)

When Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia before the release of her debut film Bobby, it was known that this could possibly be the end of Dimple’s career. The world was yet to see her work, but her career was already seen like it was over. Years later, Kaka confessed that he “had no idea of Dimple’s talent” but there was a reason as to why he did not want his wife to work.

In a 1990 interview with Movie magazine, the Amar Prem actor was asked about the sudden halt in Dimple’s career after the two got married. Rajesh said that he “had no problems” with his wife working but he did not want his children to be “brought up by servants.” He said, “I had no problems about my wife working. But when I married Dimple, I wanted a mother for my children. I didn’t want them to be brought up by servants. And I had no idea of Dimple’s talent; Bobby was still not released.”

Rajesh and Dimple separated in 1982, and she returned to the movies in 1985, with Ramesh Sippy’s Sagar marking her return to Bollywood. At the time of the interview, their daughter Twinkle Khanna had still not made her way into the movies but Kaka said that if she wanted to act, he would be happy to produce a film for her. He shared that Twinkle had called him out on favouring her acting career, but putting a stop to her mother’s career.

Also Read |Dimple Kapadia on meeting Rajesh Khanna for the first time, their separation: ‘I just couldn’t understand…’

He said, “Recently when I told one of my daughters Twinkle, that if she would like to act in a film, I would produce one for her. She said, ‘You will let me act but to mummy you say no.’ I said, ‘For the simple reason that I am your father and not your husband’.” He added that he “did not want to repeat the same mistake.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

The Bawarchi actor shared that if he had known about Dimple’s talent, he would have never stopped her from pursuing her career. “Besides, if I knew at that moment that Bobby would prove her talent, I wouldn’t have stopped her. To curb talent is cruel. By the time I saw Bobby our first daughter was already born,” he said. In 1990, Rajesh Khanna co-produced film Jai Shiv Shankar, directed by S.A. Chandrashekhar, starred him and Dimple alongside Jeetendra, Poonam Dhillon among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:48:53 am
Next Story

The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedy show welcomes new cast members

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement