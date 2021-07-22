When Raj Kundra spoke of his humble background: ‘My dad was a bus conductor, I hated poverty’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The actor, who has been in the movies since the early 90s, now has two children with Kundra. After he was recently arrested for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them on mobile applications, an old interview of Raj Kundra has started doing the rounds of the internet.

In a 2013 interview to Filmfare, shortly after the birth of their son Viaan, Raj spoke about the moment he knew that he was going to marry Shilpa. “There’s more to her than meets the eye. She’s got an angelic side to her. Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. One would think she’d drink, smoke – things that one associates with actresses. But she doesn’t do any of that. I took her home to meet my parents and she was extremely warm. She touched their feet. I respect that. It was then that I thought this girl could be my wife,” he said.

Raj also recalled the first time he saw Shilpa and how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him. He said, “She was sitting with her mother in a hotel when I first met her. I realised how homely she actually was. It was apparent that she was cultured and had good values. It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner.”

At the time of this interview, Raj and Shilpa had been married for four years. He also spoke about his ‘humble origins’. “I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I’m a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made. My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich,” he had said.

On the work front, Shilpa is looking forward to the release of Hungama 2 on July 23. She is seen as a judge on Sony TV’s Super Dancer 4.