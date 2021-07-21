When Raj Kundra accepted wife Shilpa Shetty is affected every time things go wrong at his work

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them on mobile applications. He was remanded to police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. The news has put the spotlight on the Bollywood actor for all the wrong reasons. Shilpa, who has not issued a statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest, has been targeted by trolls on social media.

In fact, she did not report on Super Dancer chapter 4 shoot on Tuesday. A source from the dance reality show set told indianexpress.com that Shilpa Shetty was absent from the set. They said, “Shilpa is quite disturbed with Raj’s arrest. She did not feel up to coming to the shoot today, and has been home, taking care of her kids.”

In an interview earlier, Raj had spoken about how anything that he does has a direct effect on Shilpa Shetty. He also admitted that because of this, it becomes difficult for him to work in India.

“It does and unfortunately for Shilpa, being a celebrity, any small issue that happens in my work is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and not Raj. I have filed multiple defamations where my wife’s name is mentioned relating to any of my personal battles. It’s incorrect and the media needs to realise they can’t scandalise and spoil names every time just because an individual is married to a celebrity. It’s been very difficult for me working in India because of this, but your home is where your heart is and I will continue to do the best I can,” Raj had told Pinkvilla.

This is not the first time when Raj and Shilpa have come under the limelight. Earlier this year, a video of Raj and his ex-wife went viral in which she was accusing Shilpa Shetty Kundra for breaking Raj and Kavita’s marriage. “She got paid thousands of pounds to do this interview by News of the World. She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down,” Raj expressed.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have often landed themselves in controversies. Raj was mired in a match-fixing case in 2013. Eventually, in 2015, Raj was served a lifetime ban from the series.

In 2018, Raj was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the bitcoin trade, which had been deemed illegal by the government at the time.

Raj, who was arrested on Monday, will be in police custody till July 23. On February 4 this year, Mumbai Police received a tip-off about a porn movie being shot at a bungalow in Madh Island. In a prompt raid on the bungalow that followed, the police found two persons in a state of undress being filmed in intimate poses.

Five persons assisting in the filming process were arrested and a woman was rescued from the house that day, the police said. The latter was made a complainant in the case which eventually led to the arrest of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, five months later on July 19.