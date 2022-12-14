When Raj Kapoor scolded Shammi Kapoor ‘Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?’: ‘People will remember you by…’

Shammi Kapoor was a popular actor in the 1960s but many of his younger fans remember him for his iconic Pan Parag ad. The advertisement had gone viral even before the term existed and audience around the world was completely in love with the banter exchanged between Shammi Kapoor and Ashok Kumar. But, Raj Kapoor, who was Shammi’s older brother, did not find this kind of success very appealing.

Raj was an old school man who believed in making movies and respecting the craft of an artiste. Shammi Kapoor, on his YouTube channel, once shared an anecdote that when the entire Kapoor was travelling in Hong Kong, tonnes of fans gathered around them and started singing the Pan Parag jingle. Shammi was unfazed by it but as soon as the family entered the airport, Raj called him aside. “He gave me the firing of my life,” Shammi recalled.

The actor said that Raj was disappointed that even though he had many hit films in his legacy, people were recognising him for an ad. The Junglee actor recalled, “He said with all your years and contribution to the film industry, your work as an actor, where has all your Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Professor, Dil Deke Dekho, where are they gone? Finished. People will remember you by Pan Parag?”

Shammi concluded, “He was very right in his own way but how could I tell him that one of main desires in life was to work with Ashok Kumar and my only chance to work with him was in that ad.”

Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor shared a warm relationship as Shammi spoke very highly of his older brother who established his own studio at the age of 24. Raj Kapoor, known for films like Shree 420, Awara, Mera Naam Joker, among many others was an actor and filmmaker who is still considered as one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. Raj Kapoor passed away in June 1988.