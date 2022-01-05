When Raj Kapoor refused to visit China: ‘They love Raj Kapoor of Awara and Shree 420, look at my size now’

Raj Kapoor is often remembered as one of the pillars of Indian cinema whose early films made him a global phenomenon, yet the filmmaker once turned down the opportunity of visiting China. His son actor Randhir Kapoor once revealed that the veteran filmmaker refused to visit China and just said ‘we won’t go’.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee told dad that he is very popular in China. One day, he called me from the studio and said he had got an invite from China as a guest. He was very excited. Two days later, he called me and said, ‘We won’t go,'” he told The Print in an interview.

He continued, “When asked why, he said, ‘They love Raj Kapoor of Awara, Shree 420 and look at my size now. Russia has been seeing me over the years in various sizes. They accept me now also. But I don’t want to dissapoint my fans and break their image of me. I am not the Raj Kapoor that they think. I want them to let them be.'” “All his life, he has never been to China,” Randhir concluded, mentioning how he and his films continue to remain popular among audience across the globe.

When asked about his favourite film, Randhir said he loves Awara and Shree 420 because of its “satirical comments.” “I don’t think they can be made again. They will never be made.” For Rishi Kapoor, Jagte Raho was his father’s best performance. Rajiv Kapoor, on the other hand, said Mera Naam Joker is his forever favourite and a film close to his heart. “It speaks his heart and his philosophies. It is relevant even today,” he explained.