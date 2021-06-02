scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

When R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi got drunk for a scene in 3 Idiots

Sharman Joshi revisited a scene from 3 Idiots, co-starring R Madhavan and Aamir Khan. The 2009 film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 6:43:50 pm
3 idiots drunk scene aamir sharman madhavan3 Idiots released in 2009.

Even after a decade, Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, remains one of the best friendship dramas of Bollywood. Recently on the occasion of Madhavan’s 51st birthday, Sharman revisited the 3 Idiots scene, where the three friends get drunk before Aamir goes to confess his love to Pia (Kareena Kapoor).

Sharman, who played the character of Raju Rastogi in 3 Idiots, told ETimes, “I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani’s character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late. Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast. By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly!”

Sharman further called Madhavan a “lovable guy”. He added, “Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk (laughs). That scene is a really memorable one for us. After the release of the film, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Maddy, and I went on a trip to Aruba and it was absolutely fantastic. Maddy is a very lovable guy; he is very pleasant with everyone. On that trip, we shared a lot of things.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

3 Idiots is a coming-of-age film based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone. While Aamir Khan played Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad aka Rancho, Madhavan portrayed Farhan Qureshi.

Also read |When Madhavan ‘insulted’ Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in hilarious video, called them fools. Watch

Before 3 Idiots, Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman had shared screen space in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2006).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood photos
Kareena Kapoor, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin: 11 celebrity photos you just can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement