scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

R Balki says he wanted to ‘bump off’ critics after Cheeni Kum was ‘thrashed’ by reviewer: ‘Amitabh Bachchan laughed and called me crazy’

Filmmaker R Balki says one of the reviews for his debut film Cheeni Kum was so vicious that he went into depression.

balkiR Balki has opened up about his conversation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after his debut Cheeni Kum was thrashed by one reviewer. (Photo: Express Photo, Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

If Amitabh Bachchan probably hadn’t laughed and punctured the tension, filmmaker R Balki would have enjoyed his fleeting, sinister thought a lot more: to “bump off” vicious film critics who get away with no accountability.

Balki, whose latest feature Chup follows the story of a serial killer hunting film critics, says he had stopped reading reviews after a reputed critic slammed his debut film Cheeni Kum to a point where the filmmaker was in depression post the harsh attack.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said Cheeni Kum opened to a thundering response during its London premiere in 2007. When he was back to India, hoping that the film would meet similar reactions, he was stunned when he read a review.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

“In those days, there was one very influential reviewer… When I opened the paper, I saw I was thrashed to pieces, that it (film) was rubbish. Nonsense was written. First, I was so stunned that somebody can be so vicious. Why was somebody so angry with a happy film, I could not understand this entire thing. So I just went into actual depression,” Balki said.

The filmmaker said Amitabh Bachchan tried talking to him, making him realise that the world at large was talking about Cheeni Kum positively and he should not be fixated on one bad review. Balki also revealed that the megastar had told him that the review of Cheeni Kum was full of “agenda.”

Also Read: |Chup movie review: The mix of menace and romance starts and stays uneasy

“Amit ji tried calling me and afterwards we spoke, and he said the world is loving it, people have written such wonderful things and said is that one fellow’s review so important to you. He told me that people have these agendas. Apparently, it was an agenda filled review for some other reason. I had no clue how the industry works.

“A month after the film, I met Amit ji and told him how can they get away with this? We can’t get away- there are reviewers, audience holding us accountable. How can he get away? He is destroying my peace of mind, he can destroy my life, my career also,” he added. Balki said film criticism is an important job, where those with knowledge turn as guides, but it hurts when reviewers are not decent with their criticism and always get away with what they write.

Also Read |Chup box office collection Day 1: R Balki thriller performs better than Runway 34, Jersey on its opening day

“I always believe reviews are important to guide people towards a particular film, but there is decency involved, there is writing involved, if you don’t like it there is a way to say it. But it was a vicious attack. I just felt, how can he get away, I thought we should bump them off. Amit ji started laughing and said, ‘You crazy fellow, what are you thinking, what are you on? What did you drink?’ and we left it at that, never spoke about it. But the story started developing in my mind, since that day in 2007,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous
Advertisement

Chup, which released on September 23, stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The psychological thriller follows a serial killer who carves stars into the bodies of his victims, who ‘re film critics.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:40:57 pm
Next Story

Rift over Ganesh temple construction ends in double murder in Karnataka’s Tumakuru; two held

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement