When Pyarelal of composer duo Lakshmikant-Pyarelal called Lata Mangeshkar ‘an avatar of Goddess Saraswati’

Sunday, February 06, 2022
February 6, 2022 2:09:25 pm
lata mangeshkarLata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Express Archive)

The magical composer-singer duo of Lakshmikant-Pyarelal and Lata Mangeshkar is remembered for their iconic tracks. From ‘Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka,’ ‘Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga’ to ‘Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai’, the duo of composer and singer dominated the film industry for decades with their songs. In an old interview, Pyarelal titled Lata Mangeshkar as “an avatar of Goddess Saraswati” and attributed her to “a chunk” of their success as music composer.

“We consider her an avatar of Goddess Saraswati. Today, the pedestal on which Lakshmikant-Pyarelal are placed, the journey up till there has been largely facilitated by Lataji, among others,” he said in an interview, adding, “We made music for 54 years and composed songs for over 600 movies. Come to think of it, we lasted really long.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. She was 92. “Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis,” Dr Pratit Samdani told reporters outside the hospital.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in the first week of January after she contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to Breach Candy in the first week of January after she contracted Covid and pneumonia. She died due to post Covid complications.

The public darshan will be held in Shivaji Park in Mumbai and the BMC has been told to make arrangements for Darshan. She will be given a state funeral.

