When Priyanka was ‘lean, mean and all of 17’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is waiting to release her memoir Unfinished in February. Meanwhile, the actor is sharing several throwback photos. Recently, she posted a picture of her 17-year-old ‘lean, mean’ self.

In her latest Instagram photo, PeeCee looks entirely different and is unrecognisable. She is seen wearing a golden crop top paired with a chic black jacket. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished.”

The White Tiger actor was showered with a lot of love after she shared the throwback photo. Her Miss India co-winners Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza had a similar thought after looking at the picture. Both the actors wrote, “I remember this girl.” Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre and Srishti Behl among others also commented on Priyanka’s photo.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, which is releasing on January 22. The actor has also wrapped up the shoot of her next Hollywood outing Text For You.