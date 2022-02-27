When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and sent a message to Rani Mukerji: ‘I miss you…’

Veteran actor Simi Garewal recently shared one of her ‘favourite’ moments from her popular talk show, titled Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The clip is from the episode when Simi hosted a young Priyanka Chopra on her talk show. The video starts with Simi questioning Priyanka about how she gelled with Abhishek Bachchan. The interview seems to be from the time when Priyanka was promoting one of her films starring Abhishek as the co-star. In response to Simi’s question on her rapport with Abhishek, Priyanka called him “mad.”

Simi later went on to ask her about an incident that happened during the shoot. “Did you steal his mobile once?” asked Simi, in response to which, Priyanka laughed and said, “He stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn’t sit any longer in the van because he had to get out.” She then recalled how she saw his phone lying just there, which she saw as an opportunity. “I abducted his phone and hid it,” she said. After her reply, Simi said Priyanka was lying as she chose to message someone from his phone. Priyanka soon agreed with Simi and revealed, “I sent a message to somebody from his phone…Just that ‘I miss you, where have you been? You wanna…” and she burst into laughter.

Simi revealed Priyanka texted Rani, who had later replied to Abhishek Bachchan. When Priyanka asked what did she say, Simi, mimicking Rani, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

By the end of the video, Priyanka is seen trying her best to know who revealed this incident to her, to which Simi replied, “Well, I know a lot of people.” In the end, Priyanka says, “I am sure it is AB, that jerk.” The video received immense love from Simi and Priyanka’s fans. A comment read, “You are a class apart,” while another fan mentioned how Simi hasn’t aged at all.

The talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal used to air on Star World. The series, which started off in 1997, ran for five seasons and hosted several celebrities.