When Priyanka Chopra stayed up all night to defend India’s honour: ‘I got an A’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making India proud with her achievements abroad. It wouldn’t be wrong to tag her as the ‘ambassador’ of the country. In fact, the actor herself admits that she has “always felt like I am an ambassador for India,” adding that she intends to do this “as long as I can.” For her, the journey of making India proud or representing India started quite early. When she was in the ninth grade at a school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Priyanka said the kids would ask “dumb questions” about India.

In a conversation with Vogue India, Priyanka said the kids in her class would ask questions like “‘Do you ride elephants and cows to school?’” She said, “They couldn’t believe that we had cars. I was so mad. I had a project coming up for my final grade and I went home and stayed up all night. I printed out images of modern India: of Mumbai, technology, and all of the cool stuff we have. I remember I got an A on that presentation.”

The actor is juggling between different projects. She recently shot for Russo Brothers’ Citadel. But unlike before, this time, she sure is struggling to balance her work with her personal life. “Distance sucks,” she groaned as she spoke about her husband Nick Jonas.

“Not being able to fly back and forth to see each other the way we used to makes it hard. Wherever you go, you quarantine, so it’s difficult to schedule,” she said. Giving a sneak-peek into the time they spent during the lockdown, PeeCee shared, “We moved into our new house, had time to pick cushions and decide what our rug was going to be like, and adopted a dog, Panda. We always have family or friends over. That’s the kind of home I was raised in and that’s how Nick is as well.”

Apart from Citadel, the 39-year-old has romantic drama Text For You, The Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. While it looks that she has her career life all sorted and charted out, for Priyanka, she tags herself as a “gambling kind of girl.”

“I don’t have everything figured out. I take risks and I enjoy them. I’m constantly spinning 25 plates in the air. That’s not ‘figured out’, it’s playing roulette. I guess I’m just a gambling kind of girl,” the actor concluded.