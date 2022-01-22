When Priyanka Chopra’s joke about ‘expecting’ left Nick Jonas ‘concerned’, fans unearth video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, surprised their fans on Friday, when they announced that they have become parents to their first baby via surrogacy. Ever since the announcement, many of their fans have congratulated them on social media. However, a few dug out a clip of Priyanka in which she had said that she and Nick are ‘expecting’, only to deflect after noticing Nick’s expression.

The video is from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which premiered on Netflix in November. In it, Priyanka says, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement..” As she said this, Nick raised his eyebrows and looked nervous. Priyanka continued, “Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting…” As the audience started cheering, she added, “to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

Pointing at Nick, she told him, “Your face was really funny when I said that”. To which the American singer replied, “Yeah, I was a bit concerned.”

Soon after Priyanka broke the news about becoming a parent, her fans realised she was not really joking. “So Priyanka wasn’t joking about expecting a baby soon with nick during the jonas brothers family roast special on netflix 🧍🏻‍♀️” a Twitter user wrote. Another added, “WAIT so priyanka’s ‘we’re expecting’ joke on Jonas Brothers Family Roast was NOT A LIE?!?!” Another fan commented, “Priyanka Chopra was definitely not kidding when she said they were expecting a baby in Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”

Priyanka asked for privacy after announcing the arrival of her baby. She wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Her post was showered with love from Kevin and Joe Jonas, who dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Lara Dutta, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mini Mathur, Lilly Singh, Neha Dhupia, Shefali Shah, Anusha Dandekar, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, congratulated the couple.