When Priyanka Chopra asked Virat Kohli about Sachin Tendulkar, but Abhishek Bachchan had the winning response

The video featuring Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Abhishek Bachchan is from 2012 when a party was held for Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate his 100th One Day International (ODI) century. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Virat Kohli/Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

From Virat Kohli to Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar to the Ambanis, everyone came together to fete Sachin Tendulkar about a decade ago. In a video now being shared online, Priyanka Chopra can be seen asking Virat how Sachin inspired him.

The Indian captain, a fresh-faced young man then, said Sachin was the reason he started playing cricket. “He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him. When I was young, my dream was only to meet him in real life and to get to know him personally is the best thing ever for him,” Virat said.

At this point, Abhishek Bachchan, who was also a part of the gathering cut in. “I would like to second what Virat said that Sachin was the reason a lot of us started playing cricket and Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting. I want to say from a son’s point of view, I know Arjun (Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar) very well, I play cricket with him. I hope I am around when Arjun plays his hundredth hundred because I am sure he is going to follow in his father’s footsteps.”

The video is from 2012 when a party was held for Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate his 100th One Day International (ODI) century.