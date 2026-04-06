‘Your craze is more than ours’: When Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were stunned by Abhijeet Sawant’s fame

Indian Idol has given many singers to the Hindi film industry, including Neha Kakkar, Rahul Vaidya, Monali Thakur, and others, but the place that Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol Season 1, has carved for himself remains unmatched. In a recent interaction, Abhijeet recalled the time when Shah Rukh Khan confessed to being his fan, while Priyanka Chopra also lauded his immense craze among fans.

Speaking to Radio Nasha, he said, “This used to happen a lot with me during that time. I think about these things now, but at that time, it was like a gust of wind. Rohit Bal met me once, and he told me ‘You are very precious. Please take care of him.'”