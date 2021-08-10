When Preity Zinta predicted Dil Chahta Hai will be a cult film and Farhan Akhtar ‘laughed’ at her

Preity Zinta was an integral part of Dil Chahta Hai. Her character of Shalini made Aamir Khan’s Akash Malhotra ask the question – ‘Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hai’, starting him on a route to self discovery. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, has aged well. It is still relatable, still the most revisited and, of course, has attained the status of a cult film. But did you know Preity had predicted the future of the film? Celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Preity recalled how Farhan laughed at her when she said that the film will be a cult classic.

“This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies & to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Talking about 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar said in a statement that the story was ahead of its time and it “broke cliches and redefined friendships.”

“Dil Chahta Hai turns 20 this year & it’s amazing how the movie has left a lasting impression on so many. I have been told by so many that it was a story ahead of its time that broke clichés and redefined friendship. Akash, Sameer, and Sid were projections of the people we see in our daily lives. Maybe that is why even after 2 decades, audiences still relate to them,” he said.

Reminiscing the days making the soundtrack for Dil Chahta Hai, Shankar Mahadevan said, “Dil chahta hai is a path breaking film where Farhan’s expertise and command over the craft is very evident ! When we did the music for Dil Chahta Hai it was a clutter breaker and the melody, treatment and approach was absolutely fresh and something that had never happened before and it really gave the film a tremendous boost ! Even after 20 years , whence hear the songs it never feels dated . It is like all the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle have fitted perfectly ! The music of this film is truly a milestone in our careers!”

Earlier in the day, marking 20 years of the film, Farhan announced his next directorial venture – Jee Le Zaara. The film is yet another road trip story with an all female lead cast. The film will star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.