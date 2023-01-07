scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

When people advised Bipasha Basu not do films with ‘sexual content’, the actor said she ‘was an adult’

Bipasha Basu, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, had said that after Jism worked at the box office, it became ‘okay to be sexy’.

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her birthday today.
When people advised Bipasha Basu not do films with 'sexual content', the actor said she 'was an adult'
The bold and beautiful Bipasha Basu, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, defines herself as ‘fearlessly sexy’. The actor had earlier spoken about how she is ‘very comfortable’ with the tag ‘sexy’, which she gained after doing films like Ajnabee and Jism.

In an interview with Rediff.com, Bipasha opened up about the time when she signed Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism. She revealed that back in 2000’s it was believed that an actor was not supposed to take up projects with ‘sexual content’ in them. However, Bipasha revealed that irrespective of people’s opinion, she went forward and told Mahesh Bhatt to give her the film.

She said, “My then manager and others in the film industry came up to me and said, ‘It is suicidal, why are you doing this film?’ I told them that I was an adult and felt that this kind of a character hadn’t been done in a Hindi film. She was conniving, defective, she used her body for what she wanted. I was quite intrigued by the darkness of this girl.”

Bipasha Basu further revealed that after Jism worked at the box-office, other actors started entering that territory and it became ‘okay to be sexy’. She added that heroines do not get as many juicy roles as heroes do. “It is still a stereotypical business with cliches and a tunnel vision. You are mostly supposed to look pretty, do nice dance numbers and play the love interest of the hero. We have a constant struggle to find that one little gem that will make us feel good and help us shine.”

Bipasha also spoke about how the word ‘sexy’ has followed her from her first film Ajnabee. She said, “When people called you sexy, you were supposed to cringe. But I think a person without a sex appeal is absolutely boring. Sexy is not something you can acquire or become. It is an attitude that you are born with. And it’s a term I am very comfortable with. I feel I want to die sexy. I want to be a sexy grandmother, and get my grandchildren to deal with it. I did not try very hard to acquire the image. It came to me effortlessly.”

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 08:29 IST
