When Neetu Kapoor told an ‘anxious’ Rishi Kapoor: ‘How could you have been such a bad kisser?’

It is famously known that actor Neetu Kapoor gave up her flourishing career at the age of 22 when she got married to actor Rishi Kapoor, but Neetu has repeatedly shared that since she had been working for most of her life, she wanted to move away from sets and lead a ‘normal life’. She, however, remained in the loop of the movie business because of the Kapoor family. In Rishi Kapoor’s memoir Khullam Khulla, Neetu Kapoor shared in the afterword that she was never jealous of any of his co-stars and once told him that she was not impressed with how he kissed on screen.

Neetu recounted that while he was filming Sagar with Dimple Kapadia, he thought she would be “insecure” but that wasn’t the case. Rishi and Dimple had worked together in Bobby and were considered the ideal couple when the film released. “I don’t entertain feelings of jealousy or pettiness, and I’ve always been confident about the special relationship we share,” she wrote. Neetu recalled that when they went for the first trial show of Sagar, Rishi was really “anxious.” The reason for this anxiety was that he had filmed a few kissing scenes for the film and was quite unprepared for how his wife would react when she saw him kiss on screen.

“(Rishi) was convinced I’d pounce on him as soon as the screening was over. So he waited nervously for my reaction while I sat through the film quietly and afterwards, got into the car without a word. Then I turned to him and said, ‘Bob, I’m so ashamed of you. How could you have been such a bad kisser? I expected you to be cooler, more with it.’ I could see him almost pass out with relief,” she wrote. While Rishi had expected Neetu to lose her temper, she just gave him some feedback on how he had performed on screen.

Neetu had also mentioned in the afterword that when Rishi would like a co-star “a little more than he needed to,” he confessed it to her. “He used to drink his whisky and get high every evening. In that state, he always got a lot of things off his chest. Without realizing that it was his wife he was confiding in and not a male buddy, he would disclose everything about the girl he was interested in,” she wrote.

Neetu concluded the afterword as she wrote that Rishi had some wonderful collaborations with Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim, “but I can safely say that I have been his best partner – on screen and off.”

Neetu and Rishi were married for over 40 years. Rishi passed away in 2020 after a long battle against cancer.