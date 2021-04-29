When Neena Gupta called Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar ‘mean and cheapy’ for this hilarious reason

It was Netflix series Masaba Masaba that made Neena Gupta realise the acting potential of her daughter Masaba Gupta. The senior actor had said in her interviews that she had apologised to her daughter for discouraging her from taking up acting.

However, not many know that Neena even tried to take the help of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in order to convince Masaba from taking up acting back in the day. Masaba, who is a successful fashion designer, made her debut in acting with the web series last year and was very warmly received.

In an interview, Neena had said that she advised Masaba to go abroad if she wished to act. “I told her ‘If you want to be an actor then you go abroad. Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai, body hai, tumhe yahan Indian milieu mein bahot kam role milenge (The way you look, the way your body is, you will get few roles in the Indian milieu). You will never become a heroine, you will never become Hema Malini, you will never become an Alia Bhatt’.”

She also told journalist Rajeev Masand that she also tried to get the help of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in this. When asked that she met them on a flight, Neena replied, “Yeah! So mean and cheapy kind of people. They gave me their number and then didn’t attend my calls.” To this, Rajeev replied that this was “because you wanted them to convince Masaba not to act.”