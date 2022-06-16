scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role was cut from Hey Ram: ‘Kamal Haasan said apne doston ko bol do…’

Did you know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the assistant directors of Kamal Haasan movie Hey Ram?

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 7:26:11 pm
kamal haasanKamal Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had worked together in Hey Ram. (Photo: Kamal, Nawaz/Instagram)

Long before Nawazuddin Siddiqui became the acclaimed actor that he is today, he was doing odd jobs on sets, a part here and there, to fulfill his long-cherished dream.

Recently, when Kamal Haasan came to promote Vikram on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-filmmaker was shown a clip featuring Nawaz, where the latter could be seen talking about how excited he was to be a part of Kamal Haasan starrer Hey Ram (2000).

In the video, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen recalling his memory of Hey Ram’s premiere, for which he had excitedly invited his friends. However, on the very day, he was informed by Kamal that his small role had been entirely cut from the film owing to some issue. “Nawaz, apne doston ko bol do ki tumhara role cut gaya hai,” Kamal told Nawaz. Nawaz said that he cried when he came to know about it.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan on north vs south cinema debate: ‘For me, Taj Mahal is mine and Madurai temple is yours’

When Kapil Sharma asked Kamal Haasan to comment on the incident and Nawazuddin’s present-day popularity, the actor-filmmaker said, “Oh yes, I know, I am proud of him. He was also an assistant director of Hey Ram. He was a fantastic actor even then, wo footage ki wajah se scene cut ho gaya. He’s talking about it casually now, but that day he was heartbroken.”

Kamal is currently basking in the success of actioner Vikram, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

