When Narayana Murthy stunned R Madhavan with a tricky question in front of his wife

Even though they had never crossed paths professionally, actor R Madhavan and businessman Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, once sat down for a conversation. However, it wasn’t a regular chat where two people sat in private to interact. Instead, it happened during an event where Madhavan interviewed Murthy. While the conversation mostly focused on the future of India, it also featured some heartwarming moments as they asked each other personal questions.

Held as part of a session at the India-Singapore Exposition in August 2007, Murthy requested that Madhavan, in particular, be the interviewer, much to the surprise of everyone, including the actor. Although taken aback, Madhavan was not ready to pass on the opportunity to interact with one of his “idols.” While the interview covered many serious topics, Murthy also took the chance to ask the actor who his favourite heroine was. Onstage, they also opened up about their romantic relationships with their respective significant others.

Why R Madhavan idolises Narayana Murthy

“It was a dream come true, and I just grabbed the opportunity,” Madhavan told Rediff in a 2007 interview. When asked why he idolised Narayana Murthy, the actor said, “There are very few companies like Infosys in India today, which can compete with any top company in the world, and can also boast of honesty. Narayana Murthy has an unblemished record. What he has achieved in the last 15 years for himself, the country and his company is most exemplary. And to maintain humility after achieving so much is next to impossible.”

Revealing that he prepared extensively for the interview, even more so than he prepares for movies, Madhavan noted, “The topic was the future of India with respect to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members in growth, in IT and the financial sector. So, I did not ask him any personal or unrelated questions. My questions were related to the economic growth and the growth of IT in India and the ASEAN countries.”

Narayana Murthy’s playful trap

Prior to the interview, Narayana Murthy had mentioned that his wife, educator and philanthropist Sudha Murty, was a big fan of Madhavan. As the interview progressed, Murthy even quizzed the actor in jest. “He wanted to know who my favourite heroine was. He asked that question in front of my wife (Sarita Birje)! I told him very safely that my favourite heroine would always be the heroine of my first film, Alai Payuthey. That is Shalini. Ajith and Shalini are very good friends of mine even today,” Madhavan recalled.

He added, “Then, he asked me how I met my wife. It seems his wife, Sudha Murty, and my wife share a lot in common, both being Maharashtrians. Both are from the same village. Narayana Murthy and I are called the ‘sons-in-law of Kolhapur!'”

A ‘technical’ definition of romance

The actor further revealed that although he kept personal questions to a minimum, he really wished to know about Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s love story.

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“I felt he and Sudha Murty look madly in love even now. I asked him, despite becoming one of the richest and one of the most successful men in the country, how he still maintains such a romantic relationship with his wife. His answer on romance… I dare not repeat now, because I want to use it in one of my movies. I have never heard romance so technically described,” he said.

Madhavan was most recently seen in director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).